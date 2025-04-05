Shreyas Iyer Sends Warning Signs To RR With His Ferocious Batting, Coach Ricky Ponting Can't Take His Eyes Off | WATCH

Punjab Kings' skipper Shreyas Iyer has been in incredible form, and he continues to remain in winning ways for his franchise in the IPL 2025 season. Iyer is a considerable threat to PBKS' opponents, and he recently put his epic form on display during a net session. Even head coach Ricky Ponting couldn't help but watch the brilliance unfold as Shreyas' shots were so spectacular.

Shreyas Iyer's Ferocious Shots Take Centre Stage During PBKS' Training

Shreyas Iyer has been in the groove since the beginning of the IPL 2025 season. The India batter has been doing a phenomenal job while leading the Punjab Kings so far, and he looks poised to put the franchise in title contention. PBKS are undefeated in the competition after picking up wins over the Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants. Iyer aims to continue his superior form in the game, and he has been showcasing intent during training sessions.

In a video shared by Star Sports on 'X' [Formerly Twitter], Shreyas Iyer could be seen smacking big shots during the Punjab Kings' training session. As Iyer prepares himself for action against the Rajasthan Royals, Ricky Ponting keeps a close eye on the proceedings. Iyer hit a shot up high, and the PBKS head coach couldn't resist looking at it. Shreyas looked good while facing both spin and pace.

Punjab Kings Have Their Undefeated Streak On The Line vs RR

The Punjab Kings' momentum has been unmatched, as they have picked up a dominant start in the IPL 2025 season. Under the new leadership of Shreyas Iyer, PBKS is on the right track to make themselves a strong contender for the title. Punjab is currently at the top of the table, and a lot is on the line for the side.