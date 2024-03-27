×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 19:31 IST

'He messed with wrong guy': Hardik Pandya again receives huge boos with Rohit chants in Hyderabad

SRH vs MI, IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya was heavily jeered in Ahmedabad during MI vs GT match and the boos followed him to Hyderabad.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
IPL 2024: SRH vs MI fantasy tips
IPL 2024: SRH vs MI fantasy tips | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Hardik Pandya came out to toss ahead of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on Wednesday. As he won the toss, Hardik was again greeted with a massive boos from the crowd in Hyderabad. Hardik was heavily jeered in Ahmedabad during MI vs GT match and the boos followed him to Hyderabad. Hyderabad has a big fan base for Rohit Sharma and the crowd certainly made their feelings clear for Hardik 

MI vs SRH: Hardik gets booed in Hyderabad

It would be interesting to see how Hardik copes with the negative reactions he is receiving from fans in India. Here's the video of the incident

SRH vs MI: Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to field

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match here on Wednesday.

SRH made a couple of changes, bringing in Travis Head for Marco Jansen, while Jaydev Unadkat replacing T Natarajan, who has a niggle.

MI made one change, handing Kwena Maphaka his IPL debut at the expense of Luke Wood Both teams are coming into the match after losing their respective openers.

Teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka. PTI ATK BS BS

Published March 27th, 2024 at 19:31 IST

