The Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a lot of success this year after their clinical approach to attack like an abomination often comes under the radar. The Pat Cummins-led side was in a slump lately as their strategy was not working like it used to. But Hyderabad pulled off a solid comeback in the IPL 2024 season after they powered through against the Rajasthan Royals. The fans at Uppal were thunderous as they rejoiced after the home team secured a sweep against the dominant Rajasthan Royals. SRH team owner Kavya Maran, who often garners sensationalism with her appearance, had a pompous reaction that went super viral.

Kavya Maran cannot hide her happiness after SRH steal a win vs RR at Uppal

The Sunrisers Hyderabad was on fire as they went against the Rajasthan Royals. The home team put up a score of 201, and the Royals were handed a target which looked changeable, given this year's IPL has been an absolute run-fest with 250+ targets being reached. The visiting Rajasthan side, who have been nearly unbreachable this season due to their solid form, put up a valiant attempt against the hosts. But Hyderabad had other plans, as they pulled off a comeback heist and snatched a win out of the visitors' hands.

After Sunrisers won the match, team owner Kavya Maran leapt in joy as the team secured a win to keep them in a strong position at the playoffs race. She has often been a notable personality in the venue as the cameras pan towards her side to show her reaction. It was no exception after SRH's win either, and the SRH mistress' reaction has been viral ever since. A clip of the moment has been shared by the IPL on their Twitter page.

Rajasthan Royals put up a strong display when they were at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, but SRH's Bhuvneshwar Kumar emerged as the star of the match after his sensational death-over spell allowed the Sunrisers to pull off a heist and snatch the win away from Rajasthan. They survived an intense last-ball match to upset the Royals by just one run and maintain their IPL playoff chances. Bhuvneshwar trapped Rovman Powell with a full toss when RR needed two to win off the final ball, leaving them adrift at 200 for seven while seeking a total of 202.