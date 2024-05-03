Advertisement

The Sunrisers Hyderabad has been a dominant force in the ongoing IPL tournament as the Pat Cummins-led side has made use of a strategic yet high-stakes approach that has often put them in the driver's seat. But the team pulled off a major heist last night at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal when they went against the Rajasthan Royals. The game of cricket has a lot of rules, with some of them being disputable, and some rules are often cashed in to gain an edge. A similar incident happened during the SRH vs RR match, where one of the game's loopholes was nearly exploited.

Mysterious Side of Cricket Rules was on public display during SRH vs RR clash as a major rule was almost exploited

In a last-ball thriller, SRH's Bhuvneshwar Kumar trapped Rovman Powell as the Windies batter ended up playing all around the ball and hit the pads after Bhuvneshwar served a full toss. The ball reversed into the right-hander a little, and the on-field umpire reacted to the bowling side's appeal since it appeared sufficiently straight, and his finger went straight up to indicate a wicket. Powell went for a DRS, and the ball tracking deemed that the ball was in line and hitting the wickets. SRH stole the win by one run. But in case the scenario ended up reversing and the decision was not out, the game would have headed for a super over. However, that is not the case, as SRH would still have the edge against RR.

As per Appendix D of the official cricket laws by ICC, As soon as the umpire deems that the batter has lost his wicket, the ball is deemed dead.

"If following a Player Review request, an original decision of 'Out' is changed to 'Not Out', then the ball is still deemed to have become dead when the original decision was made. The batting side, while benefiting from the reversal of the dismissal, shall not benefit from any runs that may subsequently have accrued from the delivery had the on-field umpire originally," as per the laws.

The Gentleman's game indeed has its own set of rules, and sometimes, the teams could make use of it in the most disputable way possible. Even though SRH did not exploit it, the moment offers a red flag on the aspects of the game's rules, and RR would have ended up losing even if Powell was deemed not out.