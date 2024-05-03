Advertisement

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a lot of success this year after their clinical approach to attack like an abomination often comes under the radar. The Pat Cummins-led side was in a slump lately as their strategy was not working like it used to. But Hyderabad pulled off a solid comeback in the IPL 2024 season after they powered through against the Rajasthan Royals. But a match without controversy feels empty, as SRH's Travis Head was involved in a controversial run-out drama, in which he made a narrow save.

Also Read: SRH vs RR: Kavya Maran's reaction after SRH's crazy comeback against Rajasthan Royals goes viral

Advertisement

Sanju Samson's presence of mind was on display, but Travis Head survives a narrow scare during SRH vs RR clash

When the Sunrisers Hyderabad took on the Rajasthan Royals, they were absolute dynamites. With more than 250 targets fulfilled in this year's IPL, the Royals were assigned a target which appeared flexible after the host team scored 201. The visiting Rajasthan team made a strong effort against the hosts; thanks to their consistent play this season, they have been almost unbeatable. Hyderabad, however, had other ideas as they staged a stunning comeback and stole the victory from the visiting team. However, throughout the game, Travis Head, the opener, narrowly avoided a scare when Sanju Samson's mentality created a contentious situation that resulted in the Australian batter being cleanly taken out.

Advertisement

It didn't matter in the end 🤷‍♂#SRHvRR #TATAIPL #IPLonJioCinema pic.twitter.com/qdui7WrAVu — JioCinema (@JioCinema)

The incident took place during SRH's innings in the 15th over when Travis Head was on strike. He went across the crease to hit a full delivery from Avesh Khan but missed out. Samson had a presence of mind and hit the stumps, while Head appeared confused. His bat was in the air when the bails were struck. While it looked like he had lost his wicket, the third umpire deemed it as a not-out, which left the RR team and head coach Kumar Sangakkara frustrated as he consulted it with the fourth umpire. Sadly, Head missed his chance to seize it when Avesh Khan dismissed him in the subsequent ball.

Advertisement

Also Read: Bhuvneshwar Kumar RATTLES Sanju Samson's middle stump with a TRADEMARK deadly in-swinger - WATCH

At the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals put on a great show, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar of SRH was the match's standout player after his incredible death-over spell helped the Sunrisers to pull off a heist and steal the victory from Rajasthan. They shocked the Royals by only one run and kept their hopes of making the IPL playoffs alive by surviving a fierce last-ball encounter. Following the win, RR kept their two-game losing streak alive with 16 points, while SRH levelled with the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in fourth place with 12 points.