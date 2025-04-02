Star Indian Batter Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Elusive Feat In T20 Cricket As RCB Set To Face GT In IPL 2025

Indian Premier League: As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to lock horns against Gujarat Titans in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2nd, talisman batter Virat Kohli is on the verge of achieving an elusive milestone in T20 cricket.

Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the history of IPL. The 36-year-old has played 254 matches in the cash-rich tournament, scoring 8094 runs at a strike rate of 132.02 and have an average of 38.91.

In IPL 2024, Kohli was the highest run-scorer and won the Orange Cap. The former RCB skipper scored 741 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 154.70 and an average of 61.75 in the previous edition of the extravagant tournament.

Kohli On Verge Of Claiming Elusive Feat In T20 Cricket

Virat Kohli is just short of 24 runs to become the first Indian batter to reach the 13000-run mark in T20 cricket. As of now, no other Indian batter has achieved the milestone. If Kohli scores 24 runs against the Gujarat-based franchise on April 2nd, the 36-year-old will also become the fifth batter in the world to achieve the landmark.

Virat Kohli is considered one of the greatest batters in the white-ball format. He has scored 12976 runs in 401 matches in the shortest format. For Team India, the top-order batter scored 4188 runs in 125 T20Is at a strike rate of 137.04 and an average of 48.69. Kohli announced his retirement from T20Is after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup with the Men in Blue.

With Four Points RCB Hold Top Spot In IPL 2025 Standings

RCB had a stunning start to the IPL 2025 season. The Bengaluru-based franchise clinched two wins and hold the top spot on IPL 2025 standings with four points and have a net run rate of +2.266.