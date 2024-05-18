Advertisement

The Mumbai Indians have officially ended their IPL 2024 season in a forgetful campaign. In a new era, under a new captaincy, one of the most dominant IPL teams failed to sustain the pressure the other teams built. MI came nowhere close to the playoff scenario and was the first team to be kicked out of contention this year. The new skipper, Hardik Pandya, was thoroughly booed in the games, and their final IPL 2024 match against the Lucknow Super Giants was another match where MI faltered, and their campaign ended horrendously. After the match, Pandya and MI were heavily penalized by the IPL, and he will be facing a heavy ban before the 2025 season could begin.

Hardik Pandya BANNED before IPL 2025 could even start! Heavy fine also imposed by BCCI

Hardik Pandya, the captain of the Mumbai Indians, has been fined Rs 30 lakh and will miss his team's opening game in the next IPL due to a slow over-rate offence, which is his third such offence in the championship. Pandya's suspension will only take effect during the team's first game of the upcoming season, as the Mumbai Indians' IPL 2024 campaign came to an end on Friday with their final league stage match-up against the Lucknow Super Giants.

"Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their IPL2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on May 17.

"As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pandya was fined Rs 30 lakh and banned from playing the team’s next match," a media release by the Indian Premier League stated.

All other team members, including "Impact Player" Rohit Sharma, have been fined 50% of their respective match fees, or Rs 12 lakh, whichever is smaller, because this is the team's third infraction. Though there isn't a set rule, typically the club management covers the fine for the players. The players barely suffer any financial losses.

"The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either Rs 12 lakh or 50 percent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," it stated.

(With PTI Inputs)