'You want someone...': Matthew Hayden comments on Virat Kohli failing to win another IPL with RCB
Former AUS cricketer Matthew has launched a strict verdict on the Virat Kohli critics after RCB's playoff hopes were shattered by the Sanju Samson-led RR.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru's playoff hopes perished at the eliminator round as the Rajasthan Royals found momentum and rolled back into the competition. The Royals secured a win in the critical eliminator match after they reached the target despite Bengaluru putting up some resistance. After RCB lost, keyboard critics and trollers have been criticizing Virat Kohli as the star Team India batter has failed to deliver in the playoff stages. Throughout the 2024 season, Virat has been a centre of criticism as his strike rate was up for debate, and his failure in delivering at the playoff stage has social media users irate. Amid the criticism, Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden has come out to support the Indian batter.
Matthew Hayden backs Virat Kohli amid staunch criticism over the star-batter after RCB's loss
Former Australian cricket Matthew Hayden, while speaking at the Star Sports broadcast, said that Kohli delivered to the extent and put everything on the line for his team. He applauded Kohli's efforts, be it with the bat or while fielding. Hayden also congratulated Virat got going past the 8000 run mark and became the sole cricketer to do so in the IPL.
"OK, look for on this loss has nothing to do with Kohli. You know, he's put his absolute heart and soul on the line. And even when you think about his fielding effort tonight, that was a brilliant run out of Jurel. So, you know, for me, those numbers are ridiculous. 8000. That's a lot of T20 runs.
"I also love that about Virat Kohli. Competitive spirit matters. Have a look at this off-balance, right on the money to Cameron Green and another superb piece of effort. I mean, that's competition. You want someone like him who's a franchise leader, and you want him in your team 100 per cent. He just keeps churning out runs. He's actually been better this season," said Matthew Hayden.
RCB went through a rather horrendous first half of the season as they lost back-to-back matches and slumped at the bottom of the points table. But Virat Kohli was among the rare cricketers who put the team in the driver's seat on various occasions. In this season, he secured 741 runs throughout 15 matches, making him the orange cap holder of the tournament.
