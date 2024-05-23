Advertisement

As the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 looms, there has been a lot of chatter over the head coach position for the Indian Cricket Team. With Rahul Dravid all set to step down from the position, there has been a lot of anticipation on who will be the man in line for the job. Several names have popped up on who would take up the role and take charge of the Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue. With foreign stars also being under consideration, a lot of names are under consideration. A legendary Australian cricketer, who was in India for the IPL, revealed that he was also involved in some talks regarding the role and the eventual outcome of the talks.

Australian cricket great says he was approached for Team India's coaching job, but declines offer

Former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting, who was the head coach of the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, revealed that he was approached for the soon-to-be-vacant head coach job for the India Men's squad. Ponting has been the coach for Australia's T20I team on an interim basis, but he is yet to lead a national side on a full-time basis. But it looks like Ponting is unwilling to take up a full-time coaching job which will keep him bust for 10-11 months in a year.

"I've seen a lot of reports about it. Normally, these things pop up on social media before you even know about them, but there were a few little one-on-one conversations during the IPL, just to get a level of interest from me as to whether I would do it.

"I'd love to be a senior coach of a national team, but with the other things that I have in my life and wanting to have a bit of time at home…everyone knows if you take a job working with the Indian team you can't be involved in an IPL team, so it would take that out of it as well. Also, a national head coach is a 10 or 11-month of the year job, and as much as I'd like to do it, it just doesn't fit into my lifestyle right now, and the things that I really enjoy doing," Ricky Ponting told the ICC.

Ricky Ponting is among the names that have been floating around the block for the next head coach of the Indian Cricket Team. The other top names are Stephen Fleming, Justin Langer and even Gautam Gambhir. But the man who will take over as Rahul Dravid's successor is yet to be revealed.