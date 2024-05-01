Advertisement

The announcement of the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday has sparked discussions and debates, particularly surrounding the absence of many players who were labelled 'deserving' for the 15-member lineup. Many players like KL Rahul, Shubman Gill Rinku Singh and many more players, who have performed incredibly well were notably omitted from the squad, raising eyebrows among cricket enthusiasts and fans alike.

Also Read: Former England spinner Monty Panesar to fight elections in UK

Advertisement

K Srikkanth is not at all happy with Rinku Singh's exclusion from India's T20 World Cup squad announced by BCCI

The Indian selection committee's decision to leave Rinku Singh out of the T20 World Cup squad has drawn harsh criticism from former cricketer K Srikkanth, who called it "rubbish" and claimed that the KKR batter was being unfairly used as a target. Rinku was passed over for a berth in the starting lineup despite his remarkable strike rate of 176 in 15 games for India up until January 2024, which included two fifties. Cricket fans are furious that Rinku Singh was left out of the T20 World Cup team; many have expressed similar feelings to Srikkanth and questioned the reasoning behind the selection process. Because of his winning ways and steady performances, Rinku Singh had gained popularity on a global scale, which made critics of his exclusion all the more puzzling. Speaking on his Youtube channel Srikkanth said:

Advertisement

Image: PTI

"I am not at all happy. C'mon all of you. Rinku Singh has been spoken about all over the world. He has performed in each and every opportunity he has got. How can you drop Rinku Singh? You drop anyone else, it doesn't matter. In my view, Rinku Singh should have been there, even if that meant you had to drop Yashasvi Jaiswal," "He has played match-winning knocks in South Africa. Remember the game against Afghanistan in which Rohit scored a hundred? India were 22 for 4, from there, they scored 212. Rinku played a crucial Knock. He has given his all whenever he played for India. This is rubbish, rubbish selection. Why do you need 4 spinners? All of them have to go? You have made the selection to please a few people and you have made Rinku Singh a scapegoat,"

Also Read: 'I was surprised': Sunil Gavaskar's verdict on Rinku Singh's exclusion

Advertisement

Rinku Singh's important contribution in leading India to victory in difficult situations, like the match against Afghanistan, where he played a critical innings alongside Rohit Sharma, was highlighted by former Indian opener K Srikkanth. When Rinku was dropped but four spinners were kept, Srikkanth questioned the decision, implying that motives other than merit might have played a role in the decision.

Rinku Singh has an outstanding record when playing for India. In 15 T20I games, he has amassed 359 runs at an astonishing average of 89. Moreover, his astounding strike rate of 176 highlights his capacity to score quickly and decisively. Rinku Singh had fierce competition to secure a spot in Team India's lineup despite these astounding numbers, underscoring the importance of selection processes.

Advertisement

Team India’s roster for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan