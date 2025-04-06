Trouble Deepens for Sunrisers Hyderabad with Fourth Consecutive Defeat As Gujarat Titans Secure The Win By 7 Wickets

The Gujarat Titans have secured a grand-fashioned win at the slow tracks of the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The Shubman Gill-led side has handed a heavy loss to SRH as it is their fourth consecutive defeat by seven wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Shubman Gill Shows Composure Against SRH's Bowling Attack As GT Secure Big Win

Prince Shubman Gill delivered a captain's knock with his unbeaten knock of 61 runs. While Sai Sudharsan failed to fire off and Jos Buttler was dismissed for a three-ball duck, the GT skipper took matters into his own hands. Washington Sundar, GT's debutant, shined bright against SRH as he contributed big-time. However, he lost the chance to secure a well-deserved fifty after falling short by just one run. Impact substitute Sherfane Rutherford came in with intent as he powered through and forged an alliance with Gill in the middle. The Titans captain made the winning single and leapt in celebration as the Titans secured a well-deserved victory.

The Sunrisers Hdyerabad's bowling unit was largely effective, as most of the players did not stand as a formidable force against the Titans' batting unit. Only Mohammed Shami picked up two wickets, while skipper Pat Cummins scalped one. But that did not do the trick for them.

Sunrisers Hyderabad 's Troubles Persist In IPL 2025

Mohammed Siraj fired off strong from the get-go after he tamed Travis Head in the first over. It all went downhill since then, as the slow tracks at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium did not help their cause. Opener Abhishek Sharma to feel at 18, courtesy of DSP Siraj. No. 3 batter Ishan Kishan failed yet again as Prasidh Krishna took him off action. Nitish Reddy tried to ignite the fire but Sai Kishore extinguished his zeal after taking his wicket. The remaining Hyderabad batters struggled to score as they were restricted to a low-par score of 152 runs.