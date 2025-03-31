'He Just Bowled Too Much': Ex-MI Coach Warns Gautam Gambhir And Rohit Sharma About The Serious Jasprit Bumrah Situation

The Jasprit Bumrah situation is getting trickier with every passing day, not only for Mumbai Indians but also for the Indian cricket team. Jasprit Bumrah, who last played for India in the Sydney Test earlier this year, has stayed away from cricketing action and continues to recover. Bumrah was expected to make a return for the five-time champions Mumbai Indians during IPL 2025, but till this date, there is no confirmation of him swinging back into action.

Not to forget the fact that India has a very important Test series lined up, just after the culmination of the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. The Indian team starts its World Test Championship 2027 cycle with a five-match series against Ben Stokes' England. This will be a crucial series for India, considering the fact that a lot of questions are being asked about India's red-ball future and form. But India's hopes will highly be pinned on their star pacer, Jasprit Bumrah.

Shane Bond Issues Big Warning for Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir

Jasprit Bumrah had a very busy series in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and it has started to show its effect. The star pacer bowled over 150 overs across all five Test matches that were played. Bumrah took 32 wickets from all the 908 balls that he bowled. Former Mumbai Indians coach and New Zealand stalwart Shane Bond has now reviewed the Jasprit Bumrah situation and has said that the star Indian pacer shouldn't be bowling so much in the England series, or else it could be the end of the road for him.

"I don't think so. He had the surgery, but he played all that [Australia] Test series, performed unbelievably. At the end of the day, he just bowled too much over a one-month period. And it hasn't cracked, he hasn't got a fracture, he is on the borderline of a fracture. You need a squad of bowlers where you can sort of pick and choose. Because if you lose him, you have got T20 World Cups, you've got 50-overs World Cups, and he's an important member," said Bond while speaking to ESPNCricinfo.

Huge Test Awaits the Indian Team in England

After the debacle in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 'Down Under', the Indian team is in dire need to turn things around in the longest and purest format of the game. India might have won the Champions Trophy recently, but that doesn't guarantee the fact that all is well with the team in red-ball cricket too. India vs. England in England is going to be a tough contest for Rohit Sharma and his men, and they'll have to be prepared well enough to take up the herculean task at their disposal.