×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 22:01 IST

Anti-climax: Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli bury the hatchet, share a friendly hug during RCB vs KKR

During the IPL 2024 match between RCB and KKR, old foes Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir bury the hatchet. The two were captured sharing a friendly hug.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli
Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ahead of the start of the RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 clash, there were rising anticipations regarding the possibility of a heated encounter between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. Turns out there is no bad blood between the two this time. A clip from the match is making waves, showcasing another bitter-sweet chapter of their relation.

Also Read | IPL 2024, RCB vs KKR Live Score & Updates

Advertisement

IPL 2024 RCB vs KKR: All cool between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir

Virat Kohli scored a flashy half-century for RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kohli finished unbeaten at 83 and in the process took the RCB innings past the 180 mark. 183/6 is the final score put on by Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the scoreboard.

Advertisement

During the strategic time-out break, Virat Kohli was seen making adjustments, refreshing himself for the remaining game. As the KKR players were also regrouping, there entered team mentor Gautam Gambhir on the field. Gambhir straightaway went to Virat and shook his hands. Two had a friendly chat and gave each other a side hug as well. Take a look at what took place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir had an intense back-and-forth in IPL 2023 during the LSG vs RCB game.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer suffers brain-fade moment during RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 match

Advertisement

IPL 2024: RCB put on a challenging total on the board

Batting first, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were always in the hunt to put on a big total on the board. Virat Kohli emerged as the anchor once again, and other batters constructed their innings around him. Courtesy of Kohli's unbeaten 83 off 59, RCB finished at 182/6 after 20 overs. KKR have a huge batting firepower under its sleeve. Thus, it would be intriguing to see whether Kolkata could pull off a chase and became the first team to register a victory at the opposition's backyard.
 

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 21:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Solar Eclipse 2024: New Technology to Enable the Blind To 'Hear' and 'Feel' Event

accessible

3 minutes ago
Cash and liquor worth around Rs 62.42 crore seized in Karnataka

Cash Seized in Karnataka

8 minutes ago
RCB vs KKR

RCB vs KKR live blog

12 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli

Kohli and Gambhir

14 minutes ago
The Iranian fishing vessel Al-Kambar has been taken over by nine pirates.

Indian Navy Anti Piracy

22 minutes ago
US Federal Reserve

Powell on Inflation

22 minutes ago
Shots fired at private university in Noida, 2 students arrested

Students Indulge in Brawl

27 minutes ago
Businessman shot at in Haryana

Businessman Fired At

29 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Lowest Level of Mindset &

30 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Movies RC Rejected

31 minutes ago
British nuclear workforce

UAE eyes european energy

34 minutes ago
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

Powell's expectation

39 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia’s Viral Video

39 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Polls Live

39 minutes ago
Massive Fire Breaks Out in a Tyre Warehouse in Jamshedpur

Fire Engulfs Tyre Factory

41 minutes ago
Big Communication Gap Within the Congress: Sanjay Nirupam Targets Party Leadership | EXCLUSIVE

Sanjay Nirupam

42 minutes ago
Passengers Evacuated From Flight In US

Frontier Airlines

43 minutes ago
former dsp shailendra singh revealed criminal activity of Mukhtar Ansari

Mukhtar Ansari

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mukhtar Ansari Death: Post Mortem Completed, UP Court Orders Probe

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Gwalior Businessman Threatening Female Traffic Police Goes Viral

    India News6 hours ago

  3. EXCLUSIVE: US Man Who Met Indian Crew Onboard 'Dali' Speaks to Republic

    World9 hours ago

  4. Friend Blows Hot Air Into Bengaluru Man's Rectum For Fun, Causing Death

    India News9 hours ago

  5. How Ex-DSP, Who Invoked POTA on Ansari, Was Made to Resign by Mulayam

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo