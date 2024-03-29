Advertisement

Ahead of the start of the RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 clash, there were rising anticipations regarding the possibility of a heated encounter between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. Turns out there is no bad blood between the two this time. A clip from the match is making waves, showcasing another bitter-sweet chapter of their relation.

IPL 2024 RCB vs KKR: All cool between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir

Virat Kohli scored a flashy half-century for RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kohli finished unbeaten at 83 and in the process took the RCB innings past the 180 mark. 183/6 is the final score put on by Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the scoreboard.

During the strategic time-out break, Virat Kohli was seen making adjustments, refreshing himself for the remaining game. As the KKR players were also regrouping, there entered team mentor Gautam Gambhir on the field. Gambhir straightaway went to Virat and shook his hands. Two had a friendly chat and gave each other a side hug as well. Take a look at what took place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir had an intense back-and-forth in IPL 2023 during the LSG vs RCB game.

IPL 2024: RCB put on a challenging total on the board

Batting first, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were always in the hunt to put on a big total on the board. Virat Kohli emerged as the anchor once again, and other batters constructed their innings around him. Courtesy of Kohli's unbeaten 83 off 59, RCB finished at 182/6 after 20 overs. KKR have a huge batting firepower under its sleeve. Thus, it would be intriguing to see whether Kolkata could pull off a chase and became the first team to register a victory at the opposition's backyard.

