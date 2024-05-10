Advertisement

New Zealand cricket will miss out on one of the pioneer cricketers of the country. The face who has been an international sensation and a fan-favourite among the masses has officially announced that he will be stepping down from action in the International scene. It will be a humongous loss for the Blackcaps. The veteran batter has been entertaining fans on a global stage, and he has also been a part of the Indian Premier League as well. But all good things eventually come to an end, and Colin Munro will officially step down from International action.

Colin Munro announces retirement from International Cricket, veteran southpaw to still feature in franchise leagues

Veteran New Zealand batter Colin Munro has officially announced that he will step down from international action in all the formats of cricket. The veteran left-handed batter made the revelation public after he did not find a place in the BLACKCAPS' squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States and the Caribbean Islands. New Zealand head coach Gary Stead affirmed that Munro's name was on the table for the World Cup squad, but the veteran failed to make the cut. The veteran southpaw batter then announced his International retirement.

"Playing for the Black Caps has always been the biggest achievement in my playing career. I never felt prouder than donning that jersey, and the fact that I've been able to do that 123 times across all formats is something I will always be incredibly proud of.

New Zealand's Colin Munro in action during the 2nd T20I match during the India vs New Zealand series at Rajkot in 2017 | Image: BCCI



"Although it has been a while since my last. appearance, I never gave up hope that I might be able to return off the back of my franchise T20 form. With the announcement of the Black Caps squad for the T20 World Cup now is the perfect time to close that chapter officially," Munro said as quoted by a statement from the New Zealand Cricket Board.

Despite announcing that he has called time on his International Cricket career, Munro, 37, will be active in the franchise cricket scene.

Colin Munro represented New Zealand in one Test, 57 ODIs, and 65 T20Is. He was a standout performer, with three centuries in the shortest format. In 2018, he set a New Zealand record with a century off 47 balls against the West Indies. In addition, he hit a record-breaking 14 balls for a half-century against Sri Lanka, which is the fourth quickest in Twenty20 international cricket.