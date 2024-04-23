Advertisement

During a recent match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli found himself embroiled in controversy. Kohli's dismissal in the third over of the second innings, facing Harshit Rana from KKR, led to a contentious umpiring decision.

Given out on the field, Virat Kohli challenged the decision, sending it to the third umpire. Despite inconclusive replays, the original decision stood, forcing Kohli to depart after a quickfire 18 off just seven balls. Replays showed that the ball would have dipped below Kohli's waist had he been standing behind the popping crease.

Virat Kohli refuses to shake hands with umpires

Clearly frustrated, Virat Kohli exchanged heated words with the on-field umpires, looking unhappy with the decision. The tension escalated when Kohli, in a moment of pique, declined to shake hands with the umpires after the match was over, a moment that quickly went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the IPL authorities fined Virat Kohli 50 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. After Kohli was given out by the TV umpire, he was seen hitting a dustbin and smashing his bat on the ground as he walked back to the pavilion.

The IPL's official statement cited Virat Kohli's actions as a level one offence under Article 2.8 of the Code of Conduct, to which Kohli pleaded guilty. While cricket is no stranger to controversies, Kohli's outburst highlights the intense pressure and emotions that come with high-stakes matches in the IPL.