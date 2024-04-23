Advertisement

The Chennai Super Kings missed out on their premier opener, Devon Conway after he was ruled out of the tournament due to a thumb injury that jeopardized his participation in the cash-rich league. Instead of Conway, Rachin Ravindra took the onus to open for Chennai. The team has been a dominant force in the season and has been a strong contender for the playoffs. But despite being replaced, Conway headed to India and is with the team as he continues his recuperation process after the surgery.

Devon Conway arrives at CSK camp at Chepauk, to undergo rehabilitation

A thunderous opener for the Chennai Super Kings, Devon Conway, had to stay away from the IPL 2024 season after he sustained a thumb injury during International duty. The setback put CSK in trouble in terms of an opener, which was handed to NZ star Rachin Ravindra. Even though Conway was ruled out of the entire IPL 2024 season, the opener has come to India and has joined the CSK camp at Chepauk.

The Chennai Super Kings shared a post dedicated to Conway sitting at the MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch. They captioned the post, "Dev at Anbuden."

Earlier, it was expected that Devon Conway would miss the first half of the season as he underwent surgery which he sustained in a T20I series against Australia. But in April 2024, It was announced that Conway had been ruled out of the IPL 2024 season and had been replaced by English cricketer Richard Gleeson.

Conway has joined the CSK team, and in addition to practising before the T20 World Cup, he will reportedly begin his recovery from his operation.

The Chennai Super Kings currently stand at number four with four wins and three losses throughout the seven matches. The team, which is in a new era, has been performing strongly but has to undergo competition as they race towards the playoffs. CSK will face LSG at home on Tuesday, April 23rd. 2024.