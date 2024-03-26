Advertisement

Virat Kohli was a man unleashed in the second match of the IPL 2024 season when RCB went against PBKS at home. While chasing a target of 177, Kohli powered through valiantly as he opened for his team and put up crucial numbers on the board. After losing to CSK in the season opener, it was a fine bounceback for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. But in the post-match ceremony, Kohli was at his best when he bodied veteran commentator and broadcaster Harsha Bhogle after he made a remark about the slow strike rate.

Virat Kohli offers a slick response to Harsha Bhogle's 'slow strike rate' remark

It was a cheerful moment for RCB as they secured a big win at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Virat Kohli was the player of the night after he secured a 77-run knock that elevated RCB's chances to edge towards a sweep. The Punjab bowling gave them a tough time, but they fought back well to secure a win. At the presentation ceremony, Harsha Bhogle interacted with Kohli, where the batter remarked upon the slow strike rate remark that the veteran commentator made ahead of the IPL 2024 season. Kohli, who was already in solid form, bluntly bodied Bhogle's comments by stating that he was not playing for the stats or the numbers.

Kohli's innings of 29(16) will draw diverse comments because of his stature. From a T20 perspective, it was exactly the kind of innings a team wants. One of six batters scored more than a sixth of the runs at a SR > asking rate. But because he is a great player, we expect more… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 15, 2024

“People talk about a lot of other things when you play sport — achievement, stats, numbers. “But when you look back, it’s the memories that you create as Rahul bhai (Dravid) always tells us that this time will not come back. “The love, appreciation and backing I’ve received has been amazing,” Kohli said at the presentation ceremony.

🗣️🗣️ You're not going to think of numbers and stats, it's the memories that you create



Orange cap holder Virat Kohli with a special message and a special mention to #TeamIndia Head Coach Rahul Dravid 🤗#TATAIPL | #RCBvPBKS | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/uW0Vb7Y8m9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 25, 2024



The analyst Harsha Bhogle then discussed Kohli's orange cap, pointing out that it reflected his drive and tenacity. However, Kohli put the Bengaluru team's commitment ahead of his own achievements and statistics.

“I don’t play for caps and all to be honest,” he said. “It’s, for me, an opportunity to help my team. That’s the only thing that I have given to Indian cricket, to RCB. And that’s the promise I can give here. Not probably the orange cap, but I’ll keep turning up and keep trying my best. That’s it,” Kohli said.

Virat was lit up with a smile, while Bhogle had a smirk of embarrassment after the batter's heavy-duty response. Moreover, the comments went viral over social media, and the fans were talking about how Kohli shunned Harsha Bhogle with a slapping response.

Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be up in action next against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 29th, 2024.