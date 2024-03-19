×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 13:01 IST

Virat Kohli unveils new look ahead of IPL 2024, fans say 'he can put all Bollywood actors to shame'

Virat Kohli reveals a fresh style makeover as he prepares for his IPL 2024 return with RCB, set to face CSK.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Virat Kohli's new stylish look for IPL 2024
Virat Kohli's new stylish look for IPL 2024 | Image:aalimhakim
  • 3 min read
The opening match of the IPL 2024 season will see a showdown between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 22, at 8:00 pm. With a major hunger for victory against two top teams, anticipation is high for this T20 clash. Key players including Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell are expected to set the stage alight, promising an electrifying start to the tournament.

Also Read: Wanindu Hasaranga makes a U-turn on Test Cricket retirement

Virat Kohli’s new look goes viral ahead of the IPL 2024 

In addition to signalling his return to the cricket scene, Virat Kohli's much-awaited return to India from London, where he was present for the birth of his second child, 'Akaay,' ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League, also revealed a completely new appearance, complete with a restyled hairstyle, as he prepared to dominate opposition bowlers in his next matches.

Before the IPL season started, the Indian cricketing great and iconic member of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) disclosed his unique new look following a recent haircut. On March 22, RCB will play their first game of the season against the reigning champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Even though Kohli hasn't been on the pitch since mid-January, when he took leave from the game to support his wife, movie actress Anushka Sharma, he still seems to be in excellent physical shape. His new hairdo simply enhances his charm and attractiveness to fans.

On Monday, Kohli returned to the RCB team in style, starting practises early to get ready for the team's eagerly awaited matchup with the CSK in Chennai.

Kohli is about to regain the limelight when RCB takes on the CSK, but he has been concentrating on his family duties since the birth of his son.

Also Read: 'Thats the respect we former cricketers get': Ashwin's behaviour slammed

The 35-year-old batsman, who lost out on a tonne of runs during the England series, will be expecting a big return. In December and January, he made his final batting appearance against South Africa, showcasing his excellent form.

Notably, Kohli is about to become a member of an elite group of T20 batsmen who have scored 12,000 runs or more. When he bats against MS Dhoni's team, he has just six runs left to reach this milestone, and thusWith only six runs required to reach this milestone, he is primed to do it easy when he confronts MS Dhoni's men on the pitch.

Published March 19th, 2024 at 12:53 IST

Whatsapp logo