Yashasvi Jaiswal has found his winning ways after he put up a scintillating comeback in a winning effort against the Mumbai Indians. At the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaiswal stook like a tank and lifted the Royals to supreme heights as they chased the target given by MI. Rajasthan stood like a force against Mumbai as they secured a nine-wicket win. Jaiswal, who was struggling in his form, put up a colossal effort with the bat. After the match, the youngster opens up on finding his form.

Yashasvi Jaiswal says not overthinking and playing good shots allowed him to find his form back

After struggling in the current Indian Premier League, Yashasvi Jaiswal, a batter for both the Rajasthan Royals and India, claimed on Monday that he was able to regain his form by sticking to the fundamentals and not overthinking during a testing phase. Jaiswal scored an undefeated 104 from just 60 balls, packed with clean drives and forceful leg-side blows. He also hit nine fours and seven sixes.

"I really enjoyed from the start and I made sure I was watching the ball properly and playing proper cricketing shots," Jaiswal told the broadcaster after the match.

"I'm trying to do what I am doing well, some days it comes good and some days it doesn't, (but) I'm not thinking much," he added.

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring a ton during an IPL 2024 match between the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur | Image: BCCI



With his first century of the IPL, Jaiswal put a stop to a stretch of barren runs by his high standards and helped Rajasthan Royals defeat Mumbai Indians by nine wickets at this venue. The left-handed batsman had been off to a good start, but had failed to convert any of his innings thus far and, going into this match, had not scored fifty runs in seven straight games.

Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson said the squad believed it would only be a matter of one game before Yashasvi Jaiswal regained form.

"I don't think he (Jaiswal) needs (any advice from) anyone. He's very confident. (It) was about one game," Samson said.

(With PTI Inputs)