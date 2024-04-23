Advertisement

The Indian Cricket Team has had strong guns that have guided their teams to triumph in events like the World Cup and different bilaterals and tournaments. However, the skipper role in the limited-overs format has frequently seen different faces leading the charge, like as Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rohit Sharma. Harbhajan Singh, an ace Indian spinner, has proposed a candidate to become the format's next captain.

Harbhajan Singh snubs Pandya, recommends a fan-favourite name as the skipper after Rohit Sharma

The talks regarding a certain player leasing as the skipper of the limited-over format have been taking place among Indian Cricket fans for a long time. Often, various faces emerge as the skipper, and apart from Rohit Sharma, there seems to be a lack of consistency. But amid the IPL 2024 season, a new name has been emerging for his potent and composed skills as a leader, and his team has been reigning in the top 4 positions of the standings. Former Team India spinner Harbhajan Singh has backed the player to become the skipper for the limited-over format of the Indian Cricket Team.

On social media platform X (Formerly Twitter), Harbhajan lauded RR skipper Sanju Samson for his masterclass in terms of leading the team and has backed him to Lead Team India after Rohit Sharma. He also heaped praise upon Yashasvi Jaiswal for his heroics against MI at Jaipur.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s knock is a proof of class is permanent . Form is temporary @ybj_19 and there shouldn’t be any debate about Keepar batsman . @IamSanjuSamson should walks in to the Indian team for T20 worldcup and also groomed as a next T20 captain for india after rohit . koi… — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh)

Sanju Samson has been a fan-favourite for his skills and performance in the IPL. He also represented the National squad and has put up a good effort behind the wickets. Even though Rohit Sharma has agreed that he still has gas left in the tank, grooming Samson as a leader will not be a mistake. However, it is yet to be seen on what happens next.