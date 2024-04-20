Advertisement

In Friday's IPL match between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the CSK Super Kings posted a total of 176/6 in 20 overs. However, the Lucknow Super Giants put up an impressive chase, reaching 180/2 in just 19 overs, clinching victory by 8 wickets with 6 balls to spare. The match key highlights were KL Rahul from LSG being awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding 82 runs off 53 balls. Notable performances included Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 57 off 40 balls for CSK and Krunal Pandya's bowling figures of 2/16 in 3 overs. This exciting encounter took place at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow.

Stephen Fleming confirms MS Dhoni hasn’t fully recovered from the knee injury

The continuing knee ailment that has restricted MS Dhoni's participation in the upcoming IPL 2024 season has been discussed by CSK head coach Stephen Fleming. Dhoni has been batting lower in the order even though he is in excellent form, and Fleming attributes this to the injury's aftereffects. Dhoni had knee surgery last year in an attempt to be ready for the 2024 Indian Premier League.

Dhoni displayed his signature firepower in the most recent game against LSG, smashing 28 runs off just 9 balls, including 3 boundaries and 2 enormous sixes. Fleming highlighted Dhoni's steady form since CSK's pre-season training camp and praised his ability to produce motivating performances on the pitch even at the age of 42. During the post-match press conference Stephen Fleming said:

"It's inspirational, isn't it? His batting this year and even in pre-season training, has been very crisp, and the team is not surprised that he is doing what he is doing because his skill-level during the pre-season was very high,

The squad is still concerned about MS Dhoni's knee injury, according to CSK head coach Stephen Fleming. Fleming emphasised that Dhoni's role has been tactically orchestrated to guarantee optimal impact, frequently necessitating him to bat for a just 2-3 overs per game—a duty at which Dhoni has demonstrated remarkable proficiency this season.

Dhoni's knee problem initially surfaced during the previous Indian Premier League, when he was often observed limping after games. The legendary former captain had knee surgery after the 2023 competition and missed the entire professional cricket season until this year's IPL. Dhoni's playing time is carefully managed, which shows that CSK is dedicated to maintaining his long-term health and productivity on the pitch. Fleming added:

"He obviously had a problem with his knee, and he is still recovering from that, which is why there is only certain amount of balls against which he can function well. He almost seems for longer as we do, but there is time about the right, and we need him for the tournament and in the 2-3 over cameo, he is owning that space," "So it's up to the batting unit to give that sort of a position, so he can push us over the top and he is doing that pretty much every time at the moment which is great to watch. And what an amazing atmosphere when he comes out and plays an entertainer, so its exhilarating,"

MS Dhoni will now be seen in action against LSG, but this time it will be a home match at Chepauk on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.