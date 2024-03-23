×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 11:46 IST

'Who is the real captain': Dhoni setting the field in CSK captain Gaikwad's presence sparks debate

MS Dhoni's field-setting during CSK's match against RCB, particularly with Gaikwad as captain, triggers discussions and debate within the cricket community.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni | Image:X/screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

In an exciting contest on Friday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) scored 173/6 in 20 overs. Super Kings (CSK) chased down the goal, reaching 176/4 in 18.4 overs and won by six wickets with eight balls remaining. CSK's Mustafizur Rahman was named Player of the Match after recording an amazing 4/29 in 4 overs. Anuj Rawat led RCB with 48 off 25 balls, while Dinesh Karthik added 38* from 26 balls. CSK's Rachin Ravindra smashed 37 off 15 balls, while Shivam Dube added an undefeated 34* from 28 balls. The match was the first successful match of the IPL 2024, as CSK kicked off their championship defence in style. The tight encounter was defined by RCB winning the toss and choosing to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Also Read: 'Our captain was CSK player in RCB jersey': Fans slander RCB after loss

Advertisement

MS Dhoni sets the field for CSK during match against RCB

The focus of the IPL 2024 season opening at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium was Ruturaj Gaikwad's debut as captain and the performance expectations for the reigning champions, Chennai Super Kings, under his guidance. Just a day before the match, MS Dhoni handed over the captaincy to the youthful prodigy for the second time in his CSK career. While it was expected that Gaikwad would seek advice from the renowned skipper at difficult periods, a video from Royal Challengers Bengaluru's innings raised doubts about who was making the decisions on the pitch.

Advertisement

Gaikwad had good leadership abilities in his debut as captain, notably in his strategic bowling selections following RCB's strong start with Faf du Plessis at the helm. Despite a blistering 41-run partnership that left Chennai reeling, the squad immediately recovered. Mustafizur Rahman's two important wickets in the final over of the powerplay, followed by Deepak Chahar's breakthrough in the next, aided Chennai's recovery, limiting RCB to three wickets for 42 runs.

At the strategic break following the ninth over, Gaikwad was seen having a lengthy conversation with Dhoni, likely seeking guidance on how to proceed with the balance of the innings.

Advertisement

However, RCB staged a comeback, aided by a strong 95-run partnership between Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik, and set a goal of 174 runs. A video circulating on social media after the innings raised debate over Gaikwad's leadership position, since Dhoni looked to be actively involved in pitch placements during the RCB's batting spell.

Also Read: PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024 Match: Dream11 Fantasy tips, toss update & more

Former India cricketer and Chennai Super Kings player Subramaniam Badrinath shared similar opinions on social media. He wrote: 

Advertisement

“I think MS Dhoni is still the fielding captain”

Shivam Dube, who had an important innings of 34 runs off 28 balls, including a six and four boundaries, was asked by the announcers after the match about the transition in fielding responsibilities from Dhoni to Gaikwad. He answered with a cautious smile.

“Since Dhoni is the wicketkeeper, his angles in judging the field is better and so we will obviously still look at him for opinions.”

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 11:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Congress seems to have received a big setback, with six rebel MLAs joining the BJP

Setback for Himachal Cong

a few seconds ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

India on Germany

a few seconds ago
Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates

BSEB Inter Result Live

a few seconds ago
KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024

a few seconds ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

10 minutes ago
Northeast Regional Parties Join Hands With NDA For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

14 minutes ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit-Kriti Reception

14 minutes ago
Live Eel Found Wriggling Inside Vietnamese Man's Abdomen

Live Eel In Man's Abdomen

16 minutes ago
The application was filed by Kejriwal on Friday

Kejriwal Vs Delhi Police

16 minutes ago
MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar on MSD

16 minutes ago
BRS

K Kavitha Produced

16 minutes ago
Pulkit and Kriti

Pulkit-Kriti's Reception

17 minutes ago
In Big Blow to INDI in Bihar, RJD-Congress Lock Horn Over Aurangabad Lok Sabha Seat

Big Blow to INDI

18 minutes ago
Former US President Donald Trump addresses a rally in Ohio

Trump Truth Social merger

19 minutes ago
Finally gangster Prasad Pujari has been brought to Mumbai to face the law.

Pujari Brought to Mumbai

22 minutes ago
US government passes $1.2 trillion funding bill to aid IMF

US government passes

24 minutes ago
Incredible Act Of Bravery By A Courier Boy Saves Mother And Her Baby From Free-Falling Elevator

Free-Falling Elevator

28 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya Thanks Hrithik

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bear Standing Up On Its Feet And Giving High Five To A Man Goes Viral

    World5 hours ago

  2. Moscow Concert Shooting: ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack

    World6 hours ago

  3. Kyiv Has Nothing to Do With Explosions: Zelenskyy Amid Attack in Russia

    World11 hours ago

  4. Rishi Sunak Extends Good Wishes to Princess Kate Amid Cancer Diagnosis

    World13 hours ago

  5. Liquorgate: Smriti Irani Exposes Arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo