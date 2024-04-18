Advertisement

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been teasing cricket fans in India about his impending retirement. Dhoni last played for Team India in 2019 and retired from international cricket in 2020 but has continued to play in Indian Premier League for the last few years. In the past two seasons, everyone expected Dhoni to retire but the ‘Thala’ of CSK decided to surprise the fans.

IPL 2024 is now seen as Dhoni's last season in cricket with everyone expecting MSD to finally call it quits. However, there is a big twist in the tale. If you expect Dhoni to do something then he will ‘DEFINITELY NOT’. Dhoni's good friend and former CSK teammate Suresh Raina has provided clarity on Dhoni's future.

Raina was asked if Dhoni would play in IPL 2025 and this was his answer:-

Suresh Raina assists a hobbled MS Dhoni in climbing down the steps

Dhoni looked like the finisher of old vs MI as he smashed 20 runs off just 4 balls to propel CSK's score past 200. Following the IPL 2024 clasico between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium, a touching sight showed MS Dhoni—who was suffering from a knee injury—getting help from his former India and CSK teammate Suresh Raina. As he made his way back to the team bus, Dhoni, who had his right leg extensively bandaged during the game, was having trouble.

Suresh Raina, who was at the stadium for broadcast responsibilities, accompanied Dhoni and encouraged him as they made their way across the arena. Raina gave Dhoni a helping hand in a heartwarming gesture caught on camera while the player was seen feeling pain following the match. Even though he was uncomfortable, Dhoni seemed happy, giving Raina a pat on the back and waving at the excited spectators.

Social media users swiftly shared the video of Raina's gesture towards his old captain, demonstrating the respect and companionship between the two legendary cricket players. In a video posted by JioCinema, Suresh Raina revealed what MS Dhoni told him during that moment. The videos can be found below:

Over the past few years, MS Dhoni, 42, has been battling a chronic knee problem. Even though he had surgery after CSK's incredible IPL 2023 season, the former captain of India committed himself to recovery to be well for the 2024 IPL season, which could be his last-ever competition in competitive cricket.

Next up in their quest for glory in the IPL 2024 season, CSK is scheduled to play the Lucknow Super Giants on Friday, April 19. CSK currently stands 3rd on the IPL 2024 table with 4 wins and 2 losses in the first 6 games of the IPL 2024.