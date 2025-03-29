IPL 2025: From KKR vs SRH To LSG vs MI, Here's The List of All The Indian Premier League Matches Scheduled For Next Week

Updated March 29th 2025, 20:03 IST
IPL 2025: Just a week into the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League, the tournament has been nothing short of a blockbuster so far. With Royal Challengers Bengaluru decimating Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener and Ishan Kishan bringing up his maiden ton against Rajasthan Royals while playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the tournament has delivered and the contest is expected to heat up.
To be fair, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been the most clinical side so far. With two victories from two games, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have delivered in all the three departments of the game. The Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli -led RCB outfit are at the top of the points table and they'll look to continue theur doiminance heading in the next week also.
The second week of the Indian Premier League starts with a blockbuster double-header. Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings will clash with the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. Here's a list of all the IPL Games scheduled to be played in the second week of IPL.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently the top five teams after the completion of week one. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are meanwhile languishing in the bottom half. The table is surely going to take a turn as all the teams in the bottom half of the points table will like to turn their fortunes around.
