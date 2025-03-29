IPL 2025: From KKR vs SRH To LSG vs MI, Here's The List of All The Indian Premier League Matches Scheduled For Next Week

IPL 2025: Just a week into the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League, the tournament has been nothing short of a blockbuster so far. With Royal Challengers Bengaluru decimating Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener and Ishan Kishan bringing up his maiden ton against Rajasthan Royals while playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the tournament has delivered and the contest is expected to heat up.

To be fair, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been the most clinical side so far. With two victories from two games, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have delivered in all the three departments of the game. The Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli -led RCB outfit are at the top of the points table and they'll look to continue theur doiminance heading in the next week also.

Marquee Clashes Lining Up For The Second Week Of IPL 2025

The second week of the Indian Premier League starts with a blockbuster double-header. Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings will clash with the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. Here's a list of all the IPL Games scheduled to be played in the second week of IPL.

Mar 30, Sunday: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 10th Match at 3:30 PM

Mar 30, Sunday: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 11th Match at 7:30 PM

Mar 31, Monday: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 12th Match at 7:30 PM

Apr 01, Tuesday: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, 13th Match at 7:30 PM

Apr 02, Wednesday: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans , 14th Match at 7:30 PM

Apr 03, Thursday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 15th Match at 7:30 PM

Apr 04, Friday: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, 16th Match at 7:30 PM

Apr 05, Saturday: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 17th Match at 3:30 PM

Apr 05, Saturday: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 18th Match at 7:30 PM

Dissecting The IPL 2025 Points Table