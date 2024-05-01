Advertisement

In a light-hearted yet pointed plea, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has taken to social media to call upon tech mogul Elon Musk for copyright protection against his former teammate, Harshal Patel. The Punjab Kings bowler, during a recent IPL match against Chennai Super Kings, mimicked Chahal's signature pose after taking a catch, prompting Chahal to humorously request Musk's intervention.

Yuzvendra Chahal's request to Elon Musk

In a tweet addressed to Elon Musk, Yuzvendra Chahal humorously urged the Tesla CEO to impose a copyright strike on Harshal Patel, expressing his amusement and mild concern over the imitation. Alongside his tweet, Chahal shared an image capturing Harshal Patel's imitation of his iconic pose from the 2019 ODI World Cup, a gesture that swiftly went viral across social media platforms.

The playful banter between the two former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates has added an entertaining twist to the ongoing IPL 2024 season, showcasing the camaraderie and friendly rivalries that often define cricketing circles. Both Chahal and Patel share a history with RCB, having donned the franchise's colors in past editions of the IPL.

As far as the match is concerned, Chennai Super Kings scored 162/7 in 20 overs thanks to a gritty knock from Ruturaj Gaikwad. Harshal Patel bowled just one over in the match and conceded 12 runs.