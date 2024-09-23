Published 22:56 IST, September 23rd 2024

Irani Cup: Rahane set to lead Mumbai, Sarfaraz could be released for tie

Ajinkya Rahane is all set to lead Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai in the upcoming Irani Cup game against Rest of India in Lucknow, which will also mark all-rounder Shardul Thakur's return to first-class cricket post surgery.