sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ J&K Assembly Polls | Middle-East Tensions | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | India's Peace Efforts | Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Tirupati Laddus Row |

Published 22:56 IST, September 23rd 2024

Irani Cup: Rahane set to lead Mumbai, Sarfaraz could be released for tie

Ajinkya Rahane is all set to lead Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai in the upcoming Irani Cup game against Rest of India in Lucknow, which will also mark all-rounder Shardul Thakur's return to first-class cricket post surgery.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ajinkya Rahane during WTC Final
Ajinkya Rahane during WTC Final | Image: ICC
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:56 IST, September 23rd 2024