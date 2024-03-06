×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 19:57 IST

Is Rinku Singh going to make his India Test debut in 5th Test? Ex-player comments on speculation

Rinku Singh, who was previously named in the Indian A side against England Lions, had not been selected for the final three Test matches against England.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Brendon McCullum and Rinku Singh
Brendon McCullum and Rinku Singh | Image:Instagram/RinkuSingh
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rinku Singh, the Indian batter, was recently spotted in Dharamsala alongside Brendon McCullum ahead of the fifth and final Test match between India and England. This sighting fueled speculation regarding a potential late inclusion of Rinku Singh into the Indian Test team for the fifth match.

Why is Rinku Singh in Dharamsala?

Rinku Singh, who was previously named in the Indian A side against England Lions, had not been selected for the final three Test matches against England. However, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra addressed the situation on his YouTube channel, clarifying that Singh's presence in Dharamsala was related to an ad shoot and not linked to the Test series.

"Out of nowhere, Rinku Singh's photo emerged from Dharamsala. Everyone was speculating if Rinku Singh has been named in the India squad vs England. However, I need to clarify that Rinku has not been named in the India squad, there will be no debut," Aakash Chopra said in a video on YouTube.

"Rinku Singh was in Dharamsala for an Adidas shoot. This could have been for the T20 World Cup 2024. There are several India cricketers in Dharamsala and that's why Rinku Singh was also called upon," Aakash Chopra added.

Despite not being part of the Test squad, Rinku Singh has showcased remarkable performance since his debut for the Indian team. With 356 runs in 11 T20I innings at an impressive average of 89 and a striking rate exceeding 176, Singh has been in sensational form. He recently notched two fifties in the T20I format, including one in the series against Afghanistan.

Rinku Singh plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He will be next seen in action during the upcoming 2024 edition of the IPL. KKR will play its first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23. Rinku Singh gained limelight after he smashed five sixes in an over during an IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans last year. 

Published March 6th, 2024 at 19:38 IST

