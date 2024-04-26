Advertisement

After the culmination of IPL 2024, India's focus shifts to the upcoming T20 World Cup in June, presenting an opportunity to break their ICC trophy drought. Set to unfold in the United States and the West Indies, the tournament has captivated widespread attention. As the squad announcements draw near, experts are speculating on India's potential 15-man lineup, generating heightened anticipation and enthusiasm among cricket enthusiasts globally.

Sanjay Manjrekar's insights on the prospective T20 World Cup team compositions, shared via Star Sports, have sparked intriguing discussions, particularly considering the influence of IPL 2024 performances on the selections. As the T20 World Cup draws nearer, expectations and speculations surrounding the Indian squad intensify.

Sanjay Manjrekar has no room for Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya his probables for the Team India ICC T20 World Cup squad

Sanjay Manjrekar sparked controversy by excluding Virat Kohli from his 15-man squad for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, opting for Sanju Samson at the crucial No. 3 batting position. The USA and West Indies will co-host the event beginning on June 1.

The ongoing IPL 2024 provides a significant platform for players to exhibit their skills and vie for spots in the national squad ahead of the Indian selection committee's impending meeting to finalize the team for the prestigious tournament. Despite leading the IPL batting charts as the Orange Cap holder, Kohli did not make it into Manjrekar's lineup.

In an interview with Star Sports, Manjrekar acknowledged the challenge of selecting from India's extensive talent pool. His decision to prefer Samson over Kohli underscores the tough choices that selectors face amid intense competition among Indian cricketers.

Sanjay Manjrekar's India’s Top 15 for T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, Krunal Pandya.

The omission of Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli sparked controversy, fueled by Kohli's recent strike rate scrutiny despite his consistent run-scoring for RCB. Kohli's notable IPL season performance included 430 runs in 9 matches at a strike rate of 145.76 and an impressive average of 61.43, currently leading as the orange cap holder.

However, Kohli faced criticism for his slow innings against SRH, starting aggressively but then scoring only 19 runs off 25 balls after the initial flurry. His century against RR, achieved in 67 balls, was one of the slowest in IPL history, intensifying the debate on his strike rate and scoring pace. The final squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is expected to be unveiled before the beginning of May.

Fans troll Sanjay Manjrekar after he omits Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya from his 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup

IS THIS GUY DRUNK

He has picked 6 batters most of them are top order batters

No rinku no dube

Then went with 9 bowlers and most of them can't hold the bat.

And this guy is called an expert?

What kind of ridiculous cricketers indians have produced? 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/G5X9GnwaPB pic.twitter.com/mcU9X6xoOB — Archer (@poserarcher) Ye log bas limelight mein aane ke liye karte hai ye sab. He knows that if he leaves player like Kohli out he'll be discussed on social media like anything so that's it — Sujal Sama (@SujalSama41) Ye log bas limelight mein aane ke liye karte hai ye sab. He knows that if he leaves player like Kohli out he'll be discussed on social media like anything so that's it — Sujal Sama (@SujalSama41) April 26, 2024 He picked krunal pandya at the end😭😭, even hardik would not pick his brother — Yash Patel (@imYpatel18)