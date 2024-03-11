Advertisement

With less than two weeks left at the start of the IPL 2024, there is clarity landing on aspects like fixture dates, venues, and team squads, however, one facet that refuses to clear away is the curious case of Rishabh Pant. There are multiple reports stating that Pant is match-fit and ready to lead the Delhi Capitals' side again. But there exist some contrasting assertions that say Pant may not be able to feature in the 17th season of the Indian Premier League. Thus, to erase the obscurity DC head coach Ricky Ponting has paid heed to the subject.

Ricky Ponting provides an update about Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant endured a near-fatal car crash in December 2022. Following that, he underwent a tough recovery phase, which included surgery recuperation and rehab. Subsequently, the lacerations have healed and the time for him to get back to the field is nearing.

Recently, a clip of Rishabh Pant playing a match made waves on the internet, further implying his readiness to get back on the playing field. Yet, nothing has been still made clear about his status. There are arrays to his participation in the IPL 2024. Some publications have reported that Pant will play the role of only batter, and won't keep wickets in the forthcoming season. There are others that suggest he would qualify to take up both roles. In the midst of varied speculations, head coach Ricky Ponting has broken the silence on the matter.

Through his weekly ICC Review edition, Ponting opened up on the likelihood of Rishabh Pant participating in the IPL 2024, and put it forward that the franchise is taking a cautious approach with him. Here's what he said:

“It's a big decision we'll have to make because if he is fit, you'd think he'd step straight back into that captaincy role,” Ponting said.

“If he's not entirely fit and we have to use him in a slightly different role, then we've got some decisions to make there,” Ponting added.

Ricky Ponting says batting isn't an issue with Rishabh Pant

Ponting further stated that Rishabh Pant has been batting, fielding, and also kept wickets in one match. Based on what the DC coach has observed, batting isn't a problem but the overall concerns are still prevalent.

“He's actually played some practice matches over the last couple of weeks, which has been really encouraging for us,” Ponting said.

“I know he's worked incredibly hard on his body and his fitness to get back to the level that he's at now. He's kept in one of those games, he's fielded in these games and the batting hasn't seemingly been an issue for him so far,” Ponting added.

“We've obviously had worries and concerns that he might not have made it in time to be ready for the IPL this year. I mean, he was a huge loss for us last year and what he went through, we can't even begin to describe what he's been through the last 12 or 14 months,” concluded the legendary cricketer.