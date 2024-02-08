Advertisement

The third and final Twenty20 International between Afghanistan and India promises to be quite exciting. India will seek to maintain their momentum after easily winning their last two matches. With Kohli at the helm, the team's batting strength will be extremely strong under Rohit Sharma's guidance. Afghanistan, however, is going to work hard to bounce back. It's anticipated that the game at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will be an exciting contest.

3 things you need to know

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I will be played today

India beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets in last two matches

Shivam Dube has been a star performer in the series so far

Aakash Chopra made a huge statement about Sanju Samson

It's vital to remember that judging wicket-keeping batsman Sanju Samson on the basis of just one game would be unjust, according to former Indian batsman Aakash Chopra. Chopra offered his thoughts as India prepared to play Afghanistan in the third and final Twenty20 International at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Indian team hopes to clinch a clean sweep in Bengaluru after winning the first two T20I series matches against Afghanistan. In the last Twenty20 International, the team management may decide to experiment with new combinations and make some changes.

In a conversation on his YouTube channel, Chopra brought up the fact that Jitesh Sharma, the wicketkeeper, is still unsure of his place in the T20 World Cup team. In the two games of the current Twenty20 International series against Afghanistan, Jitesh has scored 31 runs. Aakash Chopra said:

“The question is whether you should keep Jitesh or Sanju at No. 6. If Jitesh had cemented his place totally, if there hadn't been a question mark at all in front of Jitesh's name, that he is definitely going to the World Cup, you could have thought about Sanju. However, Jitesh is not confirmed yet,”

Chopra further stated that passing judgment on Sanju Samson based on a single match would be unreasonable. Despite scoring a century against South Africa in the final ODI of their three-match series, Samson has not played in India's T20I series against Afghanistan. He added:

“There is a flip side to that as well. Assuming you play Sanju, will you judge him with one match? It's incorrect. Whoever you try, give him three chances at least. This is what has happened with Sanju throughout his career,”

After this match, ‌Team India will be seen in action against England in the 5-match test series at home. India wants to make the most of their preparations as they go closer to their final T20I match before the T20 World Cup, which starts on June 1.