In a rare video clip that surfaced on social media, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, and Hardik Pandya were spotted having a great time at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. The trio was seen dancing to the beats of a DJ, and the colorful attire confirmed that the celebration took place after a limited-overs international match, though the specific series or tournament remains unclear.

3 things you need to know

India are playing a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan

India are 2-0 ahead in the series and will look to hand a clean sweep

A video of Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan dancing has gone viral

Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, and Hardik Pandya dance like ‘baraatis’

The lively atmosphere also included a couple of support staff members joining in the dance with Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya showcased his dance moves under the shade, with the crowd in the stands above the dressing room enjoying the festive moment.

Unseen Dance Video of Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya at Eden Gardens, Kolkata 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/xnzakIc1uE — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) January 15, 2024

As of now, the Indian cricket team is actively participating in a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. Having won the first two matches, India are leading 2-0, and the third T20I is scheduled to take place on January 17 in Bengaluru. The Indian team arrived in Bengaluru on January 15. after the conclusion of the first T20I.