Updated January 16th, 2024 at 21:45 IST

Video of Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan dancing like 'Baraatis' at Eden Gardens has internet in splits

The lively atmosphere also included a couple of support staff members and Hardik Pandya joining in the dance with Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli.

Vishal Tiwari
Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan
Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a rare video clip that surfaced on social media, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, and Hardik Pandya were spotted having a great time at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. The trio was seen dancing to the beats of a DJ, and the colorful attire confirmed that the celebration took place after a limited-overs international match, though the specific series or tournament remains unclear.

3 things you need to know

  • India are playing a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan
  • India are 2-0 ahead in the series and will look to hand a clean sweep
  • A video of Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan dancing has gone viral

Also Read: 'Kiso ko koi farak nahi padta': Shami's brutally honest take on Hardik Pandya leaving Gujarat Titans

Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, and Hardik Pandya dance like ‘baraatis’

The lively atmosphere also included a couple of support staff members joining in the dance with Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya showcased his dance moves under the shade, with the crowd in the stands above the dressing room enjoying the festive moment.

As of now, the Indian cricket team is actively participating in a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. Having won the first two matches, India are leading 2-0, and the third T20I is scheduled to take place on January 17 in Bengaluru. The Indian team arrived in Bengaluru on January 15. after the conclusion of the first T20I. 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 21:45 IST

