Jasprit Bumrah Bowls With A New Action In Team India's Training Nets Amid Rumours Of Injury Scare

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024: The ongoing edition of the IND vs AUS Test series currently hangs in the balance with both the teams winning one match each. Apart from the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India and Australia both have their eyesight firmly set on the World Test Championship finals. Australia are currently on the second spot of the World Test Championship points table and India on the third. The next Test match of the series will be played at the Gabba, in Brisbane.

India started off the series pretty well and defeated Australia by a margin of 295 runs in Perth. Australia on the other hand stepped up and defeated India by 10 wickets in the Pink Ball Test match that was played in Gabba. Jasprit Bumrah led India in the first Test match and landed the first blow on Australia in the series. Bumrah has currently taking 12 wickets in the series and he will be raring to go even in Brisbane too.

Jasprit Bumrah Turns Into A Spinner

During the second Test of the series that was played at the Adelaide Oval, Jasprit Bumrah experienced some discomfort while bowling. Rohit also gave Bumrah few short spells which propelled people to think that the star Indian speedster was carrying a niggle. The rumours became even more prominent after Bumrah skipped the first day of India's training session before the Brisbane Test.

Much to the respite of Indian cricket fans, Jasprit Bumrah has now returned to train. What raised eyebrows was Bumrah's new bowling action that he used to warmup. Bumrah started off with bowling a few leg-breaks alongside R Ashwin.

Watch The Video Here

Indian Batters Focus On Red-Ball Preparations

Reeling from their humiliating 10-wicket defeat in the pink-ball Test, the under-fire Indian batters, led by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, turned their attention to red-ball preparations with an intensive net session here on Tuesday, aiming to bounce back in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While Australia moved to Brisbane for the third Test from Saturday, the Indian team chose to stay back, focusing on honing their red-ball skills, particularly their defensive techniques and judgment in leaving deliveries.