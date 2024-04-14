Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the greatest fast bowlers India has ever produced. Bumrah in current form is arguably the best pacer in the world right now in all formats. Bumrah's ability to restrict the opposition while coming in with breathtaking deliveries has mesmerised the cricket world. Bumrah's skill of always leaving the batsmen guessing about his next delivery has made the Indian cricketer a lethal player in all formats.

Bumrah again showed his class on Thursday as he took 5 wickets in the MI vs RCB match in IPL 2024. Bumrah finished with impeccable figures of 5/21 in 4 overs to dismantle the RCB batting line-up and leave them dependent on scoring runs on other MI bowlers. Bumrah is the current Purple Cap holder in IPL 2024 with the most number of wickets this season so far.

Bumrah wanted to move to Canada

However, many would have missed the Boom Boom magic if Bumrah's PLAN B had fallen through. Bumrah wanted to leave India earlier in his career as wasn't sure if he would play for the Indian cricket team. Bumrah was ready to leave for Canada and play cricket for them. However, his mother decided against moving to Canada and the rest they say is history.

"You wanted to go to Canada and set up a new life there?" Sanjana, the fast bowler's wife, asked Bumrah.

"We have had these conversations before. Every boy wants to make it big and play cricket. Every street has 25 players who want to play for India. You have to have a backup plan. Our relative lives there. I thought I would finish my education and...my uncle lives there," Bumrah replied.

Bumrah's mother stopped the cricketer from moving

"First, we thought we would go as a family, then my mum did not want to go there as it's a different culture. I am very happy and very lucky that things worked out, Otherwise, I don't know if I would have tried to play for the Canadian team and do something there as well. Glad it worked out here. I am playing for the Indian team and Mumbai Indians," Bumrah said.

Fortunately, the decision turned out to be golden for the veteran pacer, who has now become the top bowling option for both the Indian team and his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI).

"I came to MI as a 19-year-old, that year I didn't even expect to play Ranji Trophy, but then John Wright saw me. Over the years I have grown here, we have had an interesting journey we won 5 titles. It's been a great journey," the pacer said.

Bumrah's mother did a huge favour for India as the champion cricketer has taken his country to new heights in his career. Bumrah has played 36 Tests, 86 ODIs and 62 T20Is for India, picking up 159, 149 and 71 wickets respectively. The impact that Bumrah has had has been more than the numbers suggest.