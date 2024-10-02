sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | B'desh Recalls Envoys | Delhi Doctor Killing | Nepal Floods | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • Jasprit Bumrah Overtakes Ashwin to Become No. 1 Test Bowler in Latest ICC Rankings After IND vs BAN

Published 14:48 IST, October 2nd 2024

Jasprit Bumrah Overtakes Ashwin to Become No. 1 Test Bowler in Latest ICC Rankings After IND vs BAN

Jasprit Bumrah claims the top spot from R Ashwin as the No. 1 Test bowler in the most recent ICC rankings update after India beat Bangladesh in 2 Test series.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jasprit Bumrah
India's Jasprit Bumrah bowls a delivery on the first day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur, India | Image: AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:48 IST, October 2nd 2024