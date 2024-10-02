Published 14:05 IST, October 2nd 2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mohammed Siraj Edge Others to Clinch Impact Fielder of the Series in IND vs BAN
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mohammed Siraj outshine Rohit Sharma to claim the Impact Fielder of the Series award in the thrilling contest between India and Bangladesh.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Siraj takes an absolute screamer of a catch. | Image: Jio Cinema
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
11:40 IST, October 2nd 2024