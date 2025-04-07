Bumrah-Rohit Discuss MI's Plan For Game vs RCB; Pic Goes Viral

MI vs RCB, IPL 2025: In what could be labelled as a major boost for Mumbai, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah return to the playing XI. It is a crucial match for Mumbai against Bengaluru at the iconic Wankhede stadium.

There were speculations over Rohit and Bumrah's participation, but Hardik Pandya , at the toss, confirmed the availability of the two stars in the XI. While Bumrah comes back after a long gap, Rohit returns after missing out the last game. Here is the picture that has surfaced on social space and is going viral.

VIRAL PICTURE

"We have made sure that this is our fortress and we kinda defend it. Playing at home makes it different. The crowd is behind you and you are aware of the conditions. Jassie (Bumrah) is back and so is Ro (Rohit). Bot of our experienced campaigners are back in the side, that gives us an added fuel," Hardik said after winning the toss and opting to bowl first.

At the time of filing the copy, RCB were going great guns. They are 73 for one in six overs. The only wicket RCB has lost is of Phil Salt. Trent Boult got the crucial breakthrough. Kohli is on 36* off 19 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal is on 32* off 15 balls. Given the start RCB have got, they would be eyeing anything in excess of 200.

MI vs RCB Teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli , Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal