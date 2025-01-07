Published 12:56 IST, January 7th 2025
Jasprit Bumrah's INJURY Puts His ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Spot in Doubt Ahead of India's Squad Announcement - REPORT
There is much speculation over pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's fitness ahead of Champions Trophy squad selection.
There is much speculation over pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah 's fitness ahead of Champions Trophy squad selection. After his back spasm did not allow him to bowl in the crucial third day at SCG, speculations have been rife and that is bound to happen, given his stature and impact on games. A fresh report on Rev Sports claims that Bumrah need to be cleared by the NCA before he can play for the Indian team. Now, the problem is - not much is known about the magnitude of the injury. For starters, he would certainly be missing the white-ball series against England at home - but what happens to his Champions Trophy availability? Fans would be keeping their fingers crossed and hoping he gets cleared and is in the squad for the mega event.
POTS AT BGT
Bumrah was the highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy. He picked up 32 wickets and was awarded the player of the series. Most feel that had Bumrah been fit, India could very well have defended 162 at the SCG because the pitch had a lot in it for the bowlers.
BUMRAH'S REALISTIC CHANCES
With the provisional squads set be be announced by January 12, it would be interesting to see if Bumrah finds a spot or misses. Once reckons, Bumrah gets picked for the provisional squad and then his recovery would be monitored as the final squads have to be presented by February 13 - so, there is time.
CT 25 PREVIEW
The upcoming edition of the marquee event will feature eight top cricketing nations and 15 thrilling matches. This format will be a hybrid model, with matches scheduled across Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). India’s matches will be played primarily in Dubai, with the tournament culminating in the final, which could either take place in Dubai or Lahore, depending on India’s progression.
