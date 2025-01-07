Published 11:27 IST, January 7th 2025
Yashasvi Jaiswal Likely to Get Picked For India's 2025 Champions Trophy Squad - REPORT
Following his promising show in the recently concluded BGT, young Yashasvi Jaiswal may now get picked for the ODIs versus England and then the Champions Trophy.
Following his promising show in the recently concluded BGT, young Yashasvi Jaiswal may now get picked for the ODIs versus England and then the Champions Trophy . Jaiswal has been part of India's Test and T20I side, but is yet to make his ODI debut. While it cannot completely be confirmed, a report on Rev Sports makes this claim after Jaiswal emerged as the second-highest run-scorer in the Test series against Australia. He amassed 391 runs in the five-match series. The report claims he could be in the squad as the back-up opener. In all probability, young Shubman Gill and captain Rohit Sharma would be opening the batting.
JAISWAL'S 50-OVER STATS
The 23-year-old has amassed 1511 runs in 32 List A matches. His tally includes 3 centuries and 17 half-centuries. He has a highest score of 203 in List A cricket.
INDIA'S NEW VICE-CAPTAIN
Multiple reports claim that India would be having a new deputy for captain Rohit Sharma and it would be pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. The 31-year old pacer has never led the side in ODI's, but he has been the vice-captain of the team during the ODI series against South Africa early in 2022.
CT 25 PREVIEW
The upcoming edition of the marquee event will feature eight top cricketing nations and 15 thrilling matches. This format will be a hybrid model, with matches scheduled across Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). India’s matches will be played primarily in Dubai, with the tournament culminating in the final, which could either take place in Dubai or Lahore, depending on India’s progression. India will play the much-anticipated ‘Mother of all battles’ versus Pakistan on February 23 at the Dubai International stadium and that match is expected to have a full capacity.
