Jasprit Bumrah To Miss Out On IND vs PAK CT 2025 Clash? Update from Agarkar Sparks Concern Over Pace Spearhead

The BCCI has finally removed the curtain over the suspense after publicly announcing the Team India squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Rohit Sharma would lead the side, with Shubman Gill all set to become the vice-captain for the marquee ICC tournament. Some notable changes have been made in the squad, as Arshdeep Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been added to the ODI fold. Jasprit Bumrah has also found a spot in the team, which brings a sigh of relief for the fans as Team India's talisman will be a part of the Champions Trophy. However, concern remains over the superstar pacer's health as chief selector Ajit Agarkar has made a massive revelation on the pace spearhead's health.

Jasprit Bumrah's Fitness Remains A Concern Despite Being In India Squad For ICC Champions Trophy

While Team India has named Jasprit Bumrah in the preliminary 15-man squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, chief selector Ajit Agarkar has stated that the team management still awaits his health status and would keep a close eye on the pace bowler's fitness in the tournament's lead-up. Bumrah will miss out on the England ODIs, and pacer Harshit Rana will be replacing him against the Three Lions.

"We are waiting on Bumrah's fitness, and Harshit Rana will be part of England ODIs. Bumrah will not be able to be ready for two ODIs vs England. We are waiting for his status," Agarkar said while speaking to the reporters during the press conference.

India's Jasprit Bumrah bowls in a net session for Team India at Centurion | Image: PTI Photo

There is a chance that if Jasprit Bumrah cannot recover on time, he may have to sit out from Team India's first two matches of the ICC Champions Trophy. It would be concerning for the Men in Blue and the fans as India would face off against Pakistan in its second group-stage match at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE.

Team India Feature A Solid Bowling Side For Champions Trophy 2025