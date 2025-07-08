Just Like Virat Kohli & Rishabh Pant, Team India Pacer Steals the Show At Wimbledon 2025 Championships

The Wimbledon Championships have long stood as a centerpiece of tradition, athletic brilliance and elegance. The 2025 edition also drew notable figures from fashion, movies, sports, and music to come together and enjoy the summer radiance at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Distinguished athletes, in particular, turned heads with their dapper suits and chic ensembles as they celebrated the sport and the tournament's enduring legacy.

Team India Fast Bowler Steals The Spotlight At Wimbledon 2025

Sporting phenomenons like the legendary eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer, football icon Sir David Beckham, Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, and global cricket legend Virat Kohli were among many faces who were present at the Wimbledon 2025 Championships. The Royal Box and suites were adorned with their presence in the courts.

Apart from the legendary Indian cricketer's appearance after a decade, Wimbledon's social media lit up with images of Team India cricketer Deepak Chahar. The Indian pacer looked sleek in a black suit and was spotted alongside his wife Jaya Bhardwaj, who wore a chic white ensemble.

Image: Screengrab/Instagram/@wimbledon

Rishabh Pant, India's Test vice-captain who is currently on tour with Team India for the five-match test series against England, also made an appearance. Wimbledon shared a video of the wicketkeeper-batter's arrival at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

The Indian Cricket Team is currently in the British Capital for their third test match against England at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

Ravi Shastri, Harsha Bhogle Also Make Centre Court Appearance At AELTC

India's sporting royalty continues to turn heads with their presence at the Wimbledon 2025 Championships. Former Indian cricketer and Team India head coach Ravi Shastri shared images from the Centre Court. Shastri was in attendance for the quarter-final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Norrie and expects the match-up to be an ‘absolute ripper.’

Legendary Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle also appeared at the AELTC and said that 'tennis feels more like theatre' in the Centre Court.