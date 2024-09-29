Published 12:32 IST, September 29th 2024
Kanpur Test: Wet outfield continues to stall play in 2nd India vs Bangladesh match
The wait to restart the second India-Bangladesh test continued Sunday as the morning session on day three was lost because of a wet outfield.
A groundsman prepares the pitch on the third day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur | Image: AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
12:32 IST, September 29th 2024