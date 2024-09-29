sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Burari rerun | Israel-Hezbollah War | RG Kar Case | Sunita Williams | US Elections |

Published 12:32 IST, September 29th 2024

Kanpur Test: Wet outfield continues to stall play in 2nd India vs Bangladesh match

The wait to restart the second India-Bangladesh test continued Sunday as the morning session on day three was lost because of a wet outfield.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Green Park Stadium
A groundsman prepares the pitch on the third day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur | Image: AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

12:32 IST, September 29th 2024