Published 16:43 IST, September 21st 2024

Karthikeya, Amaan guide India U19 to 7-wkt win against Australia U-19

Right-handed batter KP Karthikeya hit a sparkling unbeaten 85 while skipper Mohammed Amaan also scored a half-century in India U-19's easy seven-wicket victory over Australia U-19 in the first Youth ODI here on Saturday.

Team India U-19
Team India U-19 squad celebrate after picking a wicket | Image: X/@BCCI
