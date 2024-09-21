Published 16:43 IST, September 21st 2024
Karthikeya, Amaan guide India U19 to 7-wkt win against Australia U-19
Right-handed batter KP Karthikeya hit a sparkling unbeaten 85 while skipper Mohammed Amaan also scored a half-century in India U-19's easy seven-wicket victory over Australia U-19 in the first Youth ODI here on Saturday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Team India U-19 squad celebrate after picking a wicket | Image: X/@BCCI
