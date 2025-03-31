KKR Skipper Ajinkya Rahane Feasts On Mumbai's Special Misal Pav Ahead Of All-Important MI Clash, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to take on their nemesis, Mumbai Indians, in game number 12 of the ongoing Indian Premier League. Both teams, who also happen to be former IPL champions, have experienced contrasting results so far. Kolkata Knight Riders have won one out of their previous two games. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have lost two games on the trot and are yet to open their account on the points table.

The MI vs KKR clash will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who belongs to Mumbai, will be leading Kolkata Knight Riders in front of a packed Wankhede crowd, well, that is one of the beauties of the IPL. Rahane is the skipper of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy team, but this time around, the roles have reversed, and he will be up against his home crowd.

Ajinkya Rahane Enjoys Misal Pav Ahead of KKR vs MI Clash

The Kolkata Knight Riders team is in Mumbai and is going through the hard grind to prepare themselves for the crucial Mumbai Indians clash. KKR do have problems of their own, but two consecutive victories, and one against Mumbai, especially, can bring their campaign back on track. Much ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians clash, the KKR outfit posted a video of Ajinkya Rahane feasting on his all-time favorite Misal Pav. Rahane had specifically asked for the famous Mumbai dish and also admitted to the fact that it is something that he misses while he is out of town representing his team.

Watch the Video Here

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Head-to-Head Record

The clash against five-time champions Mumbai Indians has never been easy for the Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR have locked horns with Mumbai Indians on 11 different occasions at Wankhede. Interestingly, Mumbai have won 9 matches, and the Kolkata Knight Riders have won only two games.