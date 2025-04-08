KKR vs LSG: Kolkata Knight Riders' Playing XI For Lucknow Super Giants Clash Highlights Their Biggest And Unanswered Problem

IPL 2025: The Kolkata Knight Riders are taking on Lucknow Super Giants in game number 21 of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The match is being played at the Eden Gardens. Interestingly, KKR and LSG have both endured a similar kind of results in this season. Both the teams have played four matches each and have won only two so far. Kolkata are in the fifth spot and Lucknow are in the sixth place.

There are many similarities between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Lucknow Super Giants. Both the teams have explosive batting lineups which can fire on will and keep the scoreboard ticking. But as far as the Lucknow Super Giants are concerned, they look like a far more settled side compared to the Kolkata Knight Riders. Having a settled side in such a long tournament as the IPL is nothing but a blessing in disguise.

Confused Kolkata Make Big Change To Playing XI

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders have been good so far under Ajinkya Rahane, but as far as their team composition is concerned, they still look unsure and have refused to back the same player for two consecutive matches. This was something that never happened under the mentorship of Gautam Gambhir. But a new leader brings in a few changes, and maybe Ajinkya is trying something different.

In the match against Lucknow Super Giants, the Kolkata Knight Riders made an unexpected change. The defending champions brought in Spencer Johnson and rested Moeen Ali. Interestingly, KKR had dropped Spencer Johnson to pick Moeen Ali in their match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the very same venue. This certainly reflects the fact that halfway into the tournament, Kolkata are still unsure of their team combination.

KKR's Playing XI For The Sunrisers Game: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR's Playing XI for the Lucknow Super Giants game: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders Eye An Entry To Top 4