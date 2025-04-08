'Not The Captain Anymore': Ambati Rayudu And Sanjay Bangar Reignite Hardik vs Rohit Debate During MI vs RCB Clash

Updated April 8th 2025, 14:52 IST
MI vs RCB: Mumbai Indians' horror show continues. Nothing seems to have changed for the five-time champions compared to last year. Yes, there is a visible camaraderie between Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, but it was never their alleged feud that led to MI's downfall last year.
This time around, in IPL 2025, the Mumbai Indians were expected to do well and revive themselves, but till this point in time, it isn't happening. Mumbai has won only one match so far, that too against Kolkata Knight Riders, an opposition that they have always dominated in the IPL.
Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya tried his very best to earn the much-needed victory for his side. Hardik justified all the hype around his all-round capabilities with a stellar show in Wankhede. Pandya picked up two wickets from his quota of 4 overs, and with the bat in his hand, he scored a total of 42 runs from 15 balls. After Mumbai's loss, Hardik was visibly heartbroken as his efforts went down the drain.
Unfortunately for Mumbai Indians, their talisman and former skipper Rohit Sharma has been under the scanner for his dismal batting performances. While chasing 222 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rohit Sharma scored only 17 runs off 9 balls.
Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar said that Rohit shouldn't be judged only on his batting, as he brings in a lot of experience to the side, which can be useful during tough times. Former Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu disagreed with Bangar and said that Hardik should be left alone as he is the skipper of the side and is leading Mumbai currently.
"Rohit is not the captain anymore. It is Hardik's team. Let's not get into that debate. Rohit is a great leader; we all acknowledge that, but it is Hardik's team, and he will do whatever he sees fit. I don't think Hardik needs input. A captain needs to be left alone," said Rayudu while speaking to ESPN Cricinfo.
Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have a lot of soul-searching to do. Mumbai Indians have lost four matches so far from the five that they have played, and the doors of the playoffs are slowly and steadily shutting on them. Mumbai also have a dismal Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.010, which won't help their playoff qualification chances either.
