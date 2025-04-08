Should LSG Free Rishabh Pant of Captaincy in IPL 2025? Nicholas Pooran or Ayush Badoni Can Take Over

IPL 2025, KKR vs LSG: Lucknow lock horns with Kolkata at the Eden Gardens in what promises to be a cracker. It is early stages of the 2025 IPL season and to make big decisions now could be harsh. But again, it is a tough league and hard decisions need to be taken.

So then, what about Rishabh Pant - the most expensive player in the history of the league? Pant has not lived upto the billing, in fact - he has been woefully out-of-form. In his four outings, he has not even got a total of 20. To be precise, his scores this season are 0, 15, 2 and 2. That surely does not justify Pant's Rs 27 Cr package.

Can Pant Turn it Around at the Gardens?

Can he turn things around when Lucknow lock horns with Kolkata at the Eden Gardens. He would have to in order to silence his critics. But again, it will not be easy against a formidable bowling outfit like Kolkata. It is very unlikely Pant would be asked to step down as captain this early, but if this trend continues - the unimaginable may happen. Fans have already seen the animated exchanges between Pant and the LSG owner on a couple of occasions this season.

Pooran, Badoni Can Take Over