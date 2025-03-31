KKR vs MI: Sunil Narine Requests Rovman Powell To Let Him Bat, Goes On Six-Hitting Spree Later While Training In Wankhede

KKR vs MI: Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Royal Mumbai Indians in game 11 of the Indian Premier League. The match will be played in the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians have experienced very contrasting futures in the ongoing Indian Premier league. Kolkata have won only one game from the two that they have played in the IPL so far. Mumbai Indians on the other hand are yet to earn their first victory.

Mumbai's batting has been under the scanner lately as their top-order has not been able to fire properly. The likes of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav haven't been able to perform according to the expectations and Kolkata will certainly want to exploit Mumbai's weakness. Much ahead of the KKR vs MI clash, members of both the teams went through the hard grind to prepare well for the much-awaited IPL clash.

Sunil Narine Goes On Six-Hitting Spree In Wankhede

Kolkata Knight Riders' all-rounder Sunil Narine missed the Rajasthan Royals clash as he was sick, but he is now all set and raring to go and is likely to be included in KKR's team for the Mumbai Indians clash. The Kolkata Knight Riders posted a video on their social media platform showcasing Sunil Narine and Rovman Powell training and hittiing a few balls.

Sunil Narine asked his KKR teammate Rovman Powell to let him hit a few balls. Narine later went on a six-hitting spree and showed how well he was prepared to face Mumbai on their home ground.

Watch The Video Here

Kolkata Knight Riders Aware Of Mumbai Indians' Prowess In Mumbai