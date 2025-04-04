Yashasvi Jaiswal Kicked Ajinkya Rahane's Kitbag? Shocking Details Emerge Amid RR Star's Goa Move

Mumbai to Goa: Yashasvi Jaiswal is arguably one of India's finest young stars. His rise to the highest level in international cricket is an inspiring tale. It was surprising when it was heard that Jaiswal was set to leave Mumbai and move to Goa in the domestic circuit. While no one knew what was the real reason behind this massive call, it was being speculated Jaiswal made the move because he would get to lead the Goa side.

But now, the story seems to be totally different, it is reportedly believed that Jaiswal apparently got angry with captain Ajinkya Rahane and kicked his kitbag to vent his anger. It started when Rahane and the coach Omkar Salvi questioned Jaiswal over his poor show in the previous two outings. This angered the cricketer which prompted him to kick Rahane's kitbag.

‘Tough decision for me’

"It was a very tough decision for me. Whatever I am today is because of Mumbai. The city has made me who I am, and all my life, I will be indebted to the MCA," Jaiswal told The Indian Express.

"Goa has thrown me a new opportunity and it has offered me a leadership role. My first goal will be to do well for India and whenever I'm not on national duty, I will be playing for Goa and try to make them go deep into the tournament. This was an (important) opportunity which came my way and I just took it."

Jaiswal in IPL 2025