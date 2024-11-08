Published 13:32 IST, November 8th 2024
KL Rahul's BIZARRE Dismissal During India vs Australia 2nd Unofficial Test Goes VIRAL | WATCH
KL Rahul's form is questionable and to make matters worse, he was dismissed in a bizarre manner during the 2nd unofficial Test in Melbourne.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
KL Rahul 's form is questionable and to make matters worse, he was dismissed in a bizarre manner during the 2nd unofficial Test in Melbourne. On Friday, during India's second essay, Rahul was expected to come good, but unfortunately, he found a bizarre way of getting dismissed. It was a tossed up delivery from Corey Rocchiccioli, Rahul looked to pad it. Unfortunately, the ball deflected onto his stumps and his brief stay ended. Rahul was expecting the ball will turn down the leg side without getting a touch on it and hence he did not offer a shot. But the ball found a passage through his pads onto the stumps. Rahul was dismissed for 10 runs. Here is the clip of his dismissal:
WATCH VIDEO
CURRENT SCENARIO
Meanwhile, India is tottering at the moment in MCG in their second innings. Currently, they are 73 for five. Nitish Reddy and Dhruv Jurel are in the middle and they have a big tasik at their hands. In the contest, Australia A had taken a 62-run lead after scoring 223 runs in response to India A's 161. After KL Rahul 's wicket, India A were reduced to 44/4.
Australia A had won the opening match by 7 wickets.
13:26 IST, November 8th 2024