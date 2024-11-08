KL Rahul's BIZARRE Dismissal During India vs Australia 2nd Unofficial Test Goes VIRAL | WATCH

KL Rahul 's form is questionable and to make matters worse, he was dismissed in a bizarre manner during the 2nd unofficial Test in Melbourne. On Friday, during India's second essay, Rahul was expected to come good, but unfortunately, he found a bizarre way of getting dismissed. It was a tossed up delivery from Corey Rocchiccioli, Rahul looked to pad it. Unfortunately, the ball deflected onto his stumps and his brief stay ended. Rahul was expecting the ball will turn down the leg side without getting a touch on it and hence he did not offer a shot. But the ball found a passage through his pads onto the stumps. Rahul was dismissed for 10 runs. Here is the clip of his dismissal: