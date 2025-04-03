'Kyu Out Kiya?' - Arshad's Insta Blows Up After He Shares Pic With Kohli

IPL 2025, Bengaluru vs Gujarat: Spotlight was on Virat Kohli , and he disappointed which broke the heart of RCB fans. All Kohli could score was six runs off seven balls before Arshad Khan picked up arguably the biggest wicket of his life thus far. On Wednesday, he picked up the wicket of Kohli and pegged back the home side during their chase. The MI and LSG discard suddenly became the toast of the evening for Gujarat.

But Arshad picking up the wicket did not go down well with the fans, as they started trolling the cricketer. The Titans cricketer shared an image of himself with Kohli after the match on his Instagram handle. Here is his post on Instagram with Kohli.

THE VIRAL POST

Meanwhile, here are screenshots of his Instagram comment section on this post.

Playing in an emotional match against his former franchise RCB, Mohammed Siraj was the star for GT's bowling as he bowled figures of 3/19 in his four overs.

When the time came for GT's batting, Jos Buttler blew away the RCB bowling line up. He scored an aggressive 73 off 39 balls to get Gujarat Titans to the target with only 13 balls to spare.

Updated Points Table After RCB's Loss To GT

After the loss of RCB against GT, RCB lost the top step of the Indian Premier League table and fell down to third place. As RCB went down to third place, they were replaced by Punjab Kings in first and Delhi Capitals in second on the table.